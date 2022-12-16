Operation Transformation start date announced

Fans and followers of Operation Transformation will be delighted to hear that RTÉ have announced the hit show will return on Wednesday January 4, 2023 at 9.30pm.

There will be five remarkable leaders, a refreshed visual identity and some new features as Operation Transformation continues to inspire audiences to live a longer, healthier, happier life.

Everyone’s favourite presenter Kathryn Thomas will be returning to host the show and to encourage the leaders every step of the way.

This new series for 2023 will see five brand new leaders from all over the country take on a health and wellness plan under the careful supervision of four qualified experts with the aim of resetting and kick-starting a new chapter in their lives.

This will be the 16th series of the programme which has only continued to grow, as 72% of people watching the last season at home said they were motivated to make one or more changes to improve their health- how encouraging!

The 2023 series will still focus on overall health and well-being. The leaders will have a weekly health check in where 14 health indicators will be monitored. These include Upper Body Strength, Balance, Lower Body Strength and Cardiovascular adding to the usual Hydration, Blood Pressure, Metabolic Age, Weight, General Health, Nutrition, Movement, among others.

Professor Niall Moyna will also highlight the importance of everyday movement and how best to utilise outdoor amenities when it comes to daily exercise.

After many requests from viewers, there will be check ins with previous leaders about their experiences since taking part in the show. Leaders will share their personal stories and their own tips, their highs, and lows as they continue to prioritise health and well-being in their lives.

Former OT leader Katie Jones will host the brand-new Operation Transformation podcast. Each week Katie will speak with a former leader with one of the OT experts to help everyone on their wellness journey.

A new dietitian, Sophie Pratt, will be joining the team. Sophie, a CORU registered dietitian and a member of the Irish Institute of Nutrition and Dietetics, joins Dr Sumi Dunne, Dr Eddie Murphy and Karl Henry on the panel of experts for the new series.

Fitness OT expert and coach Karl Henry said, “Health and wellness have never been more important for our viewers, and I can’t wait to show them how everyone can get healthy in 2023”.

Operation Transformation expert and HSE Clinical Psychologist, Dr Eddie Murphy also spoke about the new series, saying, “I am very excited to be involved in Operation Transformation for my 13th Year, promoting mental health and wellbeing in all its facets including promoting the authentic self, positive psychology and ensuring wellbeing for the head and the heart”.