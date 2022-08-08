Opening date for new Penneys in Tallaght has been revealed

Calling all Penneys lovers! A brand new Penneys store is opening in The Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght and its long-awaited opening date has finally been released.

Located on the ground floor of The Square Shopping Centre, Penneys will open on Thursday September 15 at 9.30am.

The Tallaght store marks Penney’s 37th location in Ireland and is the first new Penneys store to open in Dublin in 6 years, as part of the retailer’s commitment to invest €250M in Ireland over the next 10 years.

Penneys Tallaght will become one of The Square Shopping Centre’s largest fashion stores, standing at 43,400 sq. feet, with a full range of affordable fashion, homeware and beauty, including a Nails @ Penneys salon.

Shoppers will be delighted to find the latest autumn fashion trends, as well as Penneys’ famous great value essentials across women’s, men’s, kids’, homeware, beauty and accessories.

Among Penneys’ essential items will be licensed ranges from Disney, Stranger Things and NBA. Many of the store’s clothes and products are part of its growing Primark Cares label, which is a pledge to make more sustainable products at affordable prices.

The in-store nail salon is sure to go down a treat with visitors of Penneys Tallaght, as it is part of Penneys’ aim to offer the best experience for everybody that visits the store.

The Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, Damien O'Neill, revealed, “We can’t wait to welcome our colleagues and customers into our fantastic new store in Tallaght. We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time”.

“The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to finally open our doors next month. We’ll have something for everyone all at our everyday affordable prices. We’re proud to continue to expand Penneys in Ireland and keep investing in Irish retail”.

We can't wait to check out the new store and see what great ranges Penneys Tallaght has to offer. September 15 can’t come quick enough!