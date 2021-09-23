Ooh la la! Netflix tease a first look at Emily in Paris season two

Emily in Paris season two is on the way and to keep fans excited, Netflix have just dropped some first look images,

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Netflix wrote, “MAIS OUI! Get your first look at Emily, in Paris (again), in Emily in Paris Season 2”.

Alongside this sneak peek, Netflix shared four fabulous photos featuring the beloved Emily in Paris gang.

For those of us who need a recap, the first season of Emily in Paris saw Lily Collins step into the titular role of Emily, a young and ambitious twenty-something-year-old, who lands herself the dream job in Paris, when the company she works for in Chicago, unexpectedly acquires a French luxury marketing firm.

Emily is tasked with providing her new, dubious colleagues with the "American point of view" along with revamping their social media strategy. Her new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

From these first look images we can see Emily is becoming quite acquainted with some brand new cast members. That’s right, season two will see a number of new characters being introduced to the series, including several potential love interests.

Announced earlier this year, the three new cast members include American actor, playwright and philanthropist Jeremy O. Harris who has taken on this new role as “an iconic fashion designer”.

Next up we have Lucien Laviscount, who you might recognise from shows such as Scream Queens or Snatch. He will be playing a very intriguing character — Netflix described him as “a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like his sarcastic charm.”

Lastly, fans can look forward to seeing French actor and producer, Arnaud Binard in season two. According to Netflix, he will be guest-starring as “the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.”

#EmilyInParis Season 2 News: Jeremy O. Harris will play an iconic fashion designer, Lucien Laviscount joins as a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm, and Arnaud Binard guest stars as the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub. pic.twitter.com/lwiX1hZlsQ — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 24, 2021

While a release date for season two has yet to be announced, given the fact that season one was released last October, we’re hopeful that we won’t have too much longer to wait!