Only tan your ankles? You’re not alone – so do a LOT of Irish women

When it comes to fake tan, Ireland as a nation definitely has a reputation for loving the stuff.

Whether it's a full body bronze spray tan for a night out, or a quick splash on tanning water for a golden complexion, rarely are Irish women without a faux glow.

In a recent study conducted by Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter, it revealed that a staggering 95 percent of women wear fake tan throughout the winter months.

Most Irish women like to tan from head to toe, with 71.3 percent saying an all over glow is key.

However, we have all been in that rushed situation where you want to add a tan but simply don't have the time to do the full body.

25 percent of women admitted to only tanning their arms and legs, while 5.7 percent of women just tan their ankles.

As for when Irish women like to tan – one day of the week reigned supreme.

A whopping half of all people surveyed said that Thursday is their traditional tanning day.

It makes perfect sense – tan on Thursday night, shower it off on Friday to reveal a gorgeous glow just in time for the weekend.