Only one Irish winner in the Conde Nast Traveller ‘Best Place To Go’ 2024

The prestigious international travel magazine ‘Conde Nast Traveller’ has zoned in on Mount Congreve for their ‘Best Place To Go in the UK & Ireland’ 2024 listing.

Published today (November 15th) Conde Nast Traveller says of the list, “At the end of each year, we look ahead to what’s coming next in the travel world as we pick out the top destinations we’d recommend to our fellow globetrotters for the following 12 months. Our expert contributors nominate the destinations that are on the up right now. These nominations make up the Best Places To Go in 2024, in which we shine a light on the places that are due their moment in the sun.”

They go on to say, “This list is an edit of the regions, cities and neighbourhoods in the UK and Ireland that are worthy of your time and attention in the next 12 months. All 12 destinations are places we’re excited about recommending for your 2024 plans – 12 spots that should be on your radar when it comes to plotting your all-important annual leave, and which will hopefully remind you that some of the most beautiful places in the world are right here on home turf. Happy travels.”

Of the 12 places on the list ‘Waterford & Wexford’ are cited together as a Southeast travel destination. It is the only Irish inclusion.

The listing details the newly refurbished Loftus Hall and its imminent opening, the oldest intact operating lighthouse in the world – Hook Lighthouse, Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore and the delicious seafood at The Beach House in Tramore and the magnificent Mount Congreve House and Gardens.

Conde Nast contributor Aoife O’Riordan says, “Hop over the border to County Waterford and the recently restored Mount Congreve House, another palatial pile, overlooking the River Suir with dreamy gardens and a café run by The Pantry at CLIFF, a spin-off of Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore. When the gates close, you will have the gardens all to yourself if you bed down at Mount Congreve’s fairytale gate lodge, which is available to rent, and the Waterford Greenway, an off-road hiking and biking trail along a disused railway line between Waterford City and Dungarvan, passes right by the edge of the estate.”

Sara Dolan, Commercial Director at Mount Congreve Trust says, “We are absolutely thrilled to be listed in the Conde Nast top 2024 recommendations. We know that this guide and any list they produce is very discerning, so it is a dream come true to be selected and featured, especially in the first year of our opening.

All of the team at Mount Congreve have worked very hard to achieve and deliver a very high standard of hospitality right across the gardens, the café, the house, the gate lodge and for our events, so it is a wonderful acknowledgement of their hard work.

We have some more very exciting plans and further estate developments planned for 2024, so we won't be sitting on the garden laurels but moving on and pushing ahead to achieve even more in year two of the new chapter of the estate.”

Earlier this month Mount Congreve Gardens also won the ‘Best Visitor Attraction’ at the Georgina Campbell Awards and Mount Congreve Gardens has been selected as a winner in the 2023 World Garden Awards, the presentation of this award takes place next week.

Mount Congreve Gardens along with the Stables Café and its onsite estate accommodation is open year-round. For further details see www.mountcongreve.com The full Conde Nast list can be read here.