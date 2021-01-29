One-Pot Wonder: Slow-cooker honey-garlic chicken with veggies

Everyone loves a one-pot wonder. They’re usually quite simple and convenient to make, and with just one pot they result in minimal washing up.

The beauty of this delicious dish is the fact that you can simply throw in all of your prepped ingredients, turn on your slow cooker, and walk away. Watch a movie, have a nap, go for a walk, sit back and let the slow cooker do the work.

Eight hours later and you have a delicious home-cooked meal which the whole family is sure to love, with less than an ounce of effort on your part.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

16 oz baby red potatoes, halved

16 oz baby carrots

16 oz green beans, trimmed

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

For the sauce:

1/2 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup ketchup

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Method:

In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, honey, ketchup, garlic, basil, oregano, red pepper flakes and pepper.

Place chicken thighs, potatoes, carrots and soy sauce mixture into a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat for 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours, basting every hour. Add green beans during the last 30 minutes of cooking time.

Optional: Preheat oven to broil. Place chicken thighs onto a baking sheet, skin side up, and broil until crisp, about 3-4 minutes. Serve chicken immediately with potatoes, carrots and green beans, garnished with parsley, if desired.