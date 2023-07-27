One of the greatest JLo movies is airing on the telly tonight

Anyone else fancy a movie night tonight?

The weekend is finally on the horizon and we’re more than ready to chill out on the sofa for the next few days.

We’re definitely in the mood for a classic rom-com this evening, but with there being so many to choose from nowadays, it feels impossible to pick one!

Luckily for us, RTÉ2 has made our lives significantly easier, as they are showing a brilliant rom-com this evening!

Tonight, the broadcaster will be airing the Jennifer Lopez classic, Maid in Manhattan.

This 2002 hit stars the all-round sensation as single mum Marisa, who works as a maid in an exclusive Manhattan hotel in New York.

One day, Marisa chooses to live out her glamorous fantasies and try on a designer coat belonging to one of the hotel’s richest guests. However, when high-profile politician Christopher (played by Ralph Fiennes) spots Marisa wearing the coat, he mistakes her for a socialite.

Immediately enamoured with her, Christopher and Marisa begin to spend more time together. However, with the pair coming from completely different worlds, will their romance be in danger of fizzling out?

We can’t wait to get the snacks in for this one! Maid in Manhattan is due to air on RTÉ2 tonight, July 27, at 9pm.