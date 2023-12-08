One of the best period romance films is on the telly this weekend

Thank god it's Friday!

As the Christmas holidays fast approach, we’re finding our weeks to be more and more busy these days. So, when the weekend finally arrives, we’re always thrilled to take some time out to relax and unwind.

With these dark and wintry days, one of our favourite ways to spend our evenings is to snuggle up on the sofa with a magical film. If you’re looking for a great option to watch this weekend, then we have an idea for you!

Credit: Universal/Focus

On Sunday, BBC Two will be delighting viewers by showing the 2005 re-imagining of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.

If you have never seen this absolute classic, the plot centres around Mr and Mrs Bennett and their five daughters, which the couple are eager to marry off to wealthy bachelors. However, their second eldest, Elizabeth (played by Keira Knightley), can think of nothing worse than marrying a man she does not love.

When the eligible and mysterious Mr Darcy (played by Matthew Macfadyen) arrives into town, Elizabeth is immediately disgusted by his rudeness and moody glares.

Credit: Universal/Focus

As these films always go, the pair continue to cross paths during social occasions, but Elizabeth is later shocked when Darcy makes an unexpected confession to her. Has Elizabeth been right about him all along, or has she allowed her first impressions of him to cloud her judgement?

Well, you’ll just have to watch and find out! So, grab the popcorn and lots of cosy blankets, and enjoy this stunning period romance.

Pride & Prejudice airs this Sunday (December 10) on BBC Two at 6pm.