One of the best old-school rom-coms is on the telly this weekend

Tomorrow night (yes, Saturday), Channel 4 will be airing one of our all-time favourite romantic comedies – Four Weddings And A Funeral.

This absolute classic from 1994 was written by rom-com king Richard Curtis, who is also the brains behind other brilliant films such as Love, Actually, Notting Hill and About Time.

The movie stars a young Hugh Grant as Charles, a London lad who is constantly feeling down on his luck when it comes to the world of romance. However, his fortune soon begins to change when he attends a friend’s wedding and stumbles upon a beautiful American woman named Carrie (played by Andie MacDowell).

Although the pair hit it off and spend the night together, they end up going their separate ways, presuming that they will never see each other again.

Luckily, the two singletons do end up seeing each other again a few months later at another wedding – but will they decide to give their romance another chance, or will it be too late?

The film also stars the likes of John Hannah, Kristin Scott Thomas and Rowan Atkinson, making it a brilliant watch.

So, sort out your snacks and get all snuggled up on the sofa tomorrow night, as Four Weddings And A Funeral will be airing on Channel 4 at 10:30pm. Enjoy!