One of the best female driven films is on the telly tonight for #IWD

If you’re stuck for something to watch tonight, on International Women’s Day, then we’ve got great news for you — one of the best female driven films, Hidden Figures is on the telly tonight, and we can’t wait to watch!

The brilliant 2016 film, starring Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and Taraji P. Henson is an American biographical drama, loosely based on the non-fiction book of the same name, by Margot Lee Shetterly.

It follows African American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the ‘Space Race’. Together, these three women play a pivotol role in getting American astronaut John Glenn into space, while facing endless racial and gender discrimination at work.

This feel-good female driven film also features other Hollywood stars, such as Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Kirsten Dunst (Fargo), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight).

Not only was it a major success at the box office, but Hidden Figures was also quite popular come award season, earning three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, two Golden Globe nominations, three Critics Choice Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, where it won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Make sure to tune into Hidden Figures tonight on Film Four, at 9pm. You can also check out the trailer below;