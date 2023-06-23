One of our favourite rom-com movies is on the telly this weekend

Congratulations, you’ve made it to Friday!

We have a lovely weekend ahead of us, and although many of us are still being faced with rain showers and thunderstorms, we’re taking this as the ideal opportunity to snuggle up on the sofa with a great film.

However, as there is so much choice out there nowadays, we often take ages to pick out the perfect movie to watch.

Luckily for us, RTÉ One has done the work for us, as they are showing the conclusion to one of the best rom-com film franchises this weekend!

This Sunday evening, the broadcaster will be airing the third and final Bridget Jones movie, titled Bridget Jones’ Baby.

The 2016 flick sees the return of Renee Zellweger as the hilarious Bridget Jones, who once again finds herself single after breaking off her relationship with the handsome Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Now in her 40s, Bridget is trying to tackle her looming love life and keep on top of her career.

Our favourite English woman briefly regains a bit of her spark back when she has a one-night stand with American stranger Jack, as well as an unexpected hookup with ex-boyfriend Mark.

However, things soon turn complicated for Bridget when she discovers that she has fallen pregnant – and she has no idea if the baby’s father is Jack or Mark.

As Bridget faces the prospect of becoming a mum for the first time, she must also battle her feelings for both men and wonder how the next chapter of her life is going to unfold.

We can’t wait to watch this absolute masterpiece! Bridget Jones’ Baby will be airing on RTÉ One this Sunday evening, June 25, at 9:30pm. Get the snacks in, and enjoy!