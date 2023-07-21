One of our favourite modern rom-coms is on the telly this weekend

The weekend is finally here!

Looking at the weather forecast for the next few days, we’re preparing for a weekend indoors. Although we wish we had some glorious sunshine to look forward to, we’re still super excited to spend some time relaxing and watching a great film.

While many of us will be rushing to the cinemas this weekend to see the highly-anticipated Barbie and/or Oppenheimer films, the huge crowds on opening weekend often don’t appeal to everyone. So, how about a movie night at home instead?

Credit: Warner Bros. / Universal

Nowadays, there are so many incredible movies to choose from, it feels like an impossible task every time we try to pick one.

Thankfully, this weekend, BBC One has got us sorted and has chosen one of our favourite modern rom-coms!

On Saturday night, the broadcaster will be airing the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians.

If you have never seen this brilliant blockbuster, then you are in for a treat! Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, the flick stars Constance Wu as Rachel, a New York professor who is delighted when her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) asks her back to his native Singapore to meet his family.

Credit: Warner Bros.

However, once she lands in Singapore and catches up with an old friend, Rachel is shocked to discover that Nick’s family is incredibly wealthy. To make matters even more complicated, she quickly realises that his family aren’t exactly approving of her, or her relationship with Nick.

Will Rachel crumble under the pressure of her in-laws, or will she stand up for her love for Nick and win over his family?

You’ll just have to watch it to find out! Crazy Rich Asians airs tomorrow night (Saturday, July 22) on BBC One at 10:25pm. Get the snacks ready!