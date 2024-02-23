One of our favourite crime thrillers is on the telly tonight

It’s finally Friday and we can look forward to a relaxing weekend ahead.

After a busy working week, there’s nothing else we can imagine doing right now but putting our feet up in front of the TV.

If you’re tired of scrolling through Netflix, you’re in luck because RTÉ2 is showing one of our favourite crime thrillers tonight.

The ultimate heist movie, Ocean’s Thirteen, will be on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm this evening.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle and Elliott Gould, Ocean’s Thirteen is the sequel to the classic Ocean’s Eleven.

With Warner Bros. describing the film as, “Bolder, Riskier. The most dazzling heist yet”, prepare for 130 minutes of crime-comedy.

According to the production company’s synopsis, “Danny Ocean again runs the game, so no rough stuff. No one gets hurt. Except for double-crossing Vegas kingpin Willy Bank. Ocean's crew will hit him where it hurts: in his wallet”.

“On opening night of Bank's posh new casino tower The Bank, every turn of a card and roll of the dice will come up a winner for bettors”.

Credit: Warner Bros.

“And they'll hit him in his pride, making sure the tower doesn't receive a coveted Five Diamond Award. That's just the start of the flimflams. The boys are out to break The Bank. Place your bets!”.

This 2007 movie is directed by Steven Soderbergh and is jam-packed with thrilling action, style and wit.

Prepare for the ultimate Friday movie night in, and don’t forget all of our favourite snacks!

Ocean’s Thirteen airs on RTÉ2 on Friday, February 23 at 9.30pm.

Still not convinced? Check out the trailer below.