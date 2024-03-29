One of our all-time favourite romance films is on the telly tonight

Happy Easter!

We’ve finally made it to the bank holiday weekend, and this one is made all the more sweeter by the Easter festivities.

We can’t wait to spend some quality time with our loved ones, enjoy some much-needed downtime, and, of course, devour a lot of Easter eggs!

As part of our relaxing weekend, we’re in the mood to watch some incredible, cosy films. Thankfully, one of our all-time favourites is due to air on RTÉ One tonight!

Credit: 20th Century Studios

This evening, the broadcaster will be airing one of our favourite Saoirse Ronan films – Brooklyn.

Based on the novel by Colm Toibin, this 2015 tearjerker follows Saoirse’s character Eilis in the 1950s, as she decides to leave her native Ireland and emigrate to New York.

While settling in her new life in Brooklyn, Eilis falls for a charming Italian-American named Tony.

The pair enter into a whirlwind romance together, but when a tragedy strikes in Ireland, Eilis must suddenly go back home.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

As Eilis returns to the life she left behind, she starts to second-guess her decision to emigrate. Will she choose to stay in the comfort of her hometown, or will she take the leap and return to her life with Tony?

There’s only one way to find out! With an all-star cast joining Saoirse (including the likes of Julie Walters and Domhnall Gleeson), this one is a must-watch.

Brooklyn airs tonight at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.