One of our all-time favourite rom-coms is on the telly tonight

It’s Friday night, which can only mean one thing – it’s movie night!

Once we reach the weekend, we always find ourselves desperate to snuggle up on the sofa with a great film and a huge bowl of our favorite snacks – we’re always partial to a bit of popcorn.

It can often be a struggle to decide what to watch these days, considering that there is such a vast volume of choice out there. However, not to panic tonight, as RTÉ2 have decided to air a brilliant movie for us!

The Devil Wears Prada is a 2006 classic and we’ve lost count of how many times we’ve watched it, and so we couldn’t be more delighted that it’s going to be on the telly tonight.

If you haven’t seen it, the iconic film stars Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, a budding journalist who has recently graduated from college and is desperately trying to secure her big break in New York City.

Andy eventually lands a job interview at the titan Runway fashion magazine, which is headed by the terrifying editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

Miraculously, despite having a seemingly disastrous interview experience, Andy ends up getting the job as Miranda’s assistant.

However, despite it being a job that other girls would “kill for”, Andrea struggles to fit in. Her unfamiliarity with the worlds of Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton makes her stand out, and not in a good way.

Eventually, she begins to blend in, but the demands of her job start to put strains on many aspects of her life – not just with her relationship with herself, but with her relationship with boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier), too.

In the end, what will Andy choose to save – the first step to the role of her dreams as a journalist, or the security of her relationships and friendships?

Tune in to find out! The Devil Wears Prada will be airing tonight on RTÉ2 at 10:20pm.