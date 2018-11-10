On sale TODAY: Here’s where and when to buy Spice Girls tickets

Get out your credit cards because Spice Girls tickets go on sale this morning.

And due to high demand, they’re most likely going to sell out fast!

Here are the details…

2 hours till tickets go on sale #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/UqKA9qTq8f — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) 10 November 2018

Tickets go on sale at 10:30am and you can buy them on Ticketmaster.

The dates and locations of the girls’ 2019 tour are:

June 1: Manchester, Etihad Stadium – tickets

June 3: Coventry, Ricoh Stadium – tickets

June 6: Sunderland, Stadium of Light – tickets

June 8: Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

June 10: Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium – tickets

June 15: London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

We cannot wait to see our favourite 90s group and relive our girlhood anthems.

So make sure you are ready and have the website open ahead of time because the tickets are going to go quickly.

The Spice Girls FINALLY confirmed they are reuniting for a major stadium tour across the United Kingdom earlier this week.

Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Mel B will be touring but sadly, they will be missing Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham).

The girlband haven’t performed together since 2012 so fans are thrilled to see them on stage again.

It will definitely be a concert you won’t want to miss.

Feature image credit: NME