OMG: School of Rock’s Joey Gaydos Jr arrested for stealing guitars

You couldn't make this stuff up.

Joey Gaydos Jr,is best known for playing insanely talented guitarist Zack Mooneyham in the now-iconic 2003 Jack Black flick, School of Rock. And it seems that the 27-year-old is now living out the real rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

Joey has been arrested for allegedly stealing guitars and selling them in pawn shops in Florida.

Sticking it to the man or what?

According to TMZ, police said he would walk into shops and ask to test a guitar, before sauntering out without paying.

He is supposed to have nicked a Gibson Les Paul worth a cool $1900 (£1,440) and a Fender Stratocaster worth $699 (£530).

But perhaps the most far-fetched part of all is that he also stole guitar amps, including ONE FROM HIS OWN DAD.

Like, how does that even happen?

COME ON! When will thieves learn that almost all establishments have cameras? This sticky-fingered bandit made off with a guitar while the employee was distracted. If you have any information please call 941-486-2444, VPD case# 19-000288 pic.twitter.com/q79cZkRWiL — Venice Police (@VenicePoliceFL) February 7, 2019

Joking aside, hes now he's facing felonies for larceny and grand theft.

Joey reportedly blamed the theft on his drug problem and later entered a not guilty plea in court.

The child star hasn't acted since his School of Rock heyday and is apparently unemployed at present.

Oh and btw – there is actual footage of him walking out of a store with a Buddy Guy Fender Stratocaster…so you're kinda busted Joey.