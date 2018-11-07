OMG: A Breaking Bad film is reportedly in the works

Rumours are buzzing about an upcoming film adaptation of Breaking Bad.

Returning to their iconic Albuquerque location, we can only hope that Walt and Jesse will be reunited once more.

However, details of the cast have yet to be released.

What we do know is that filming is set to begin this month.

The New Mexico Film Office issued a press release about a movie called Greenbrier, which is said to be the Breaking Bad film, according to The Albuquerque Journal.

The release vaguely describes the film, saying it “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”.

We have no idea if the film will pick up where the series left off or if it will be a prequel like Better Call Saul.

Either way, anything Breaking Bad related is exciting, and we can’t wait to find out more about the film.

The drama had its finale in 2013 and has gathered a massive fan-base since.

This is definitely something we will keep our eyes on and will update you as soon as we hear more about the upcoming film.