Olympian Laura Kenny announces she’s expecting second child

Congratulations are in order for Dame Laura Kenny and her husband Jason as they have announced they are expecting their second child.

The Olympian shared the wonderful news earlier today to her 197K Instagram followers, confirming she is pregnant one year on from suffering a heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy.

Laura posted a photo of her holding a teddy that looks like her son Albie and penned, “A year ago today I was sat in A&E knowing I was really poorly but not knowing what was wrong with me. When I got the news I was having an ectopic pregnancy my world felt like it crumbled”.

“We had already lost our second baby in the November and I remember lying there searching for some sort of answers. I still feel this heartbreak today and I don't think it will never go away”.

“But today a year on”, the cyclist continued before sharing a photo of four bikes propped up against a snow-covered fence with a rainbow in the background.

The caption of the photo simply had a white heart and rainbow emoji, confirming she was pregnant.

The 30-year-old added another photo to her Instagram Stories explaining how she feels about sharing her news with the world. “Today I felt like I couldn't hide away anymore. I'm already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal”.

“Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and it fills me with all kinds of emotions. I'm scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of losing another baby”.

She continued, “It makes you feel ungrateful for something you've so desperately wanted for the last year. But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending”.

“But I also know when I was lying in a hospital bed I was searching for people's happy Endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe I would get my happy ending”.

Credit: Instagram

Many famous faces congratulated Laura and Jason on the exciting news including many Olympians- Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Josie Knight and Sarah Storey.

Laura and Jason are already proud parents to five-year-old Albie, whom they welcomed into the world in August 2017.

The Olympic champion has previously opened up about miscarrying her baby at 9 weeks and just three months later, suffering an ectopic pregnancy, resulting in her having to remove one of her fallopian tubes.

Huge congratulations again to Laura and Jason, and we wish them the very best as they prepare to welcome another little one into the world.