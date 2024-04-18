Olly Murs speaks out after announcing arrival of his first child

Olly Murs has spoken out for the first time, after confirming that he has welcomed his first child!

The Troublemaker singer announced yesterday (April 17) that his wife Amelia has given birth to the couple’s first child.

Olly and Amelia are now parents to a beautiful baby girl named Madison.

Now, a few hours on from revealing that he has become a dad, Olly has admitted that he has already had to go back to work.

Yesterday evening, the 39-year-old posted a brief video update to his Instagram stories.

“What’s happening everyone? I just wanted to jump on here and say thank you so much for all of your lovely messages. It’s been an incredible few days. Little Madison is here, we’re very, very over the moon and full of love,” he gushed.

The former X Factor star then went on to detail his sudden return to work.

“I just wanted to jump on here to let everyone know, that is coming to the Leeds show tonight for the Take That show – I am here. Yes, I am here. It was so horrible to say goodbye to Madison this morning and Amelia, but the show must go on,” Olly confessed, referring to his ongoing tour with Take That as their support act.

“I am here tonight and just wanted to send all my love to you guys. Thank you for your support and love, we really appreciate it. I can’t believe I’m a dad! Love to you all and I’ll see you at 7:25, if you’re coming to the show,” he concluded.

After tying the knot last July, Olly and Amelia unveiled their pregnancy news on December 6.

Yesterday, fans of the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker were delighted when he announced Madison’s birth.

At the time, Olly posted a sweet snap of himself and Amelia carrying their baby daughter out of hospital.

“Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x,” he penned.