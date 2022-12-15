Olly Murs says Caroline Flack ‘didn’t show up’ the last time they were going to meet

Singer Olly Murs has opened up about the last time he was supposed to meet Caroline Flack, shortly before she tragically took her own life in February 2020.

Olly spoke on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast to explain how it was hard for them to stay in contact after they presented The Xtra Factor and The X Factor together as they led such different lifestyles.

The 38-year-old said, “Caz was always the life and soul of the party. Anywhere she went it was always you knew Caz was there”.

“She’s dancing, she’s getting the drinks, she’s having fun.' That was always her thing. She loved being out”.

Olly went on to say that whenever he got a chance to take a break from his busy lifestyle, he would, whereas Caroline would always be out.

“Being a pop star and travelling around and doing all sorts of these different things, so whenever I had a chance to have a day off or a night off I’d just go to bed and relax and sleep”.

“Whereas Caroline never relaxed or slept she was like, ‘I’m out tonight, I’m out tonight’”.

The Dance With Me Tonight singer told the story of when the pair were supposed to reunite for a catch up but Caroline didn’t turn up. Olly had just had knee surgery and was recovering in Essex, while Caroline was home after filming for Love Island and the pair organised to meet up at Olly's house.

“I got a chef to come in because I couldn't cook, I couldn't move. I got this chef to come in and cook us some lunch to make it really special for me and Caz”.

“She never turned up and I was like, ‘that's really weird, Caz didn't show up’. So I looked at my phone and text here like, ‘You alright Caz I haven't heard from you. Are you still coming?’”.

“She didn't text me back. A couple hours went by and I was like, it’s really weird that Caz hasn't messaged me…I'm thinking she would’ve at least let me know”.

Murs revealed at around 6 o’clock in the evening, Flack messaged him to say, “I’m really sorry Olly, something came up. I’m not feeling great. I’m really sorry. We’ll do it another time”.

The Troublemaker singer added, “It didn’t bother me because she has got a life”.

Olly then explained that his fiancée, Amelia, saw in the news that Caroline has been out partying the night before and Olly joked, “So me knowing Caz, she’s woken up with a massive hangover. Probably didn’t get up till midday, and she’s probably still drunk”.

“It’s a shame really, because I never got a chance to see Caz before she took her life. It would have been lovely to have had a moment to chat or, you know, just talk. We didn’t see each other for quite a few years. That was the last time we tried to meet up”.

When Flack was in the media more before her death, Olly reached out to her to say, “I’m not reading the news, Caz like, you know, I mean, I’m on your side, I’m here if you need me”.

“She was like, ‘Thanks Ols. I appreciate it’. And then we didn’t speak after that, which was a shame. But yeah, it would have been lovely. I always think back to that moment, I just wish she’d have come out to Essex that day”.