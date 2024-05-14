Olly Murs pays cute tribute to baby daughter on his 40th birthday

It’s Olly Murs’ birthday!

The former X Factor star is marking a huge milestone birthday (May 14), as he is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

Olly’s big birthday comes less than a month after he announced the arrival of his first child. In April, Olly and his wife Amelia confirmed that they had become parents to a baby girl named Madison.

In honour of turning 40, the Dance With Me Tonight singer has now taken the opportunity to share a special tribute to his little girl.

Earlier today, Olly took to his Instagram account and delighted his fans with two photos of himself and Madison. In the images, the newborn can be seen wearing a white baby grow which reads: ‘Happy 40th Birthday Daddy’.

“The only gift I wanted for my 40th was to be daddy and here you are xx love you Madi,” Olly penned sweetly in his caption.

Following the heartwarming snaps, many of the new dad’s 4.7M followers have since been expressing their own well-wishes to him.

“Happy 40th Birthday Olly, Madi is the most precious gift,” one fan responded.

“Ah this is so gorgeous! Happiest of birthdays Mr Murs,” another wrote.

“Happy 40th the most precious present, enjoy every second xxx,” a third fan added.

After initially announcing their pregnancy last December, Olly and Amelia confirmed their daughter’s arrival on April 17.

At the time, the proud parents took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves leaving hospital, carrying Madison in a car seat.

“Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x,” they wrote in a joint caption.

Just a few weeks later, on May 1, Amelia and baby Madison joined Olly backstage as he played in London’s O2 Arena. The popstar is currently a support act for Take That, as they continue their tour across the UK.

“6 unbelievable nights but tonight’s one was extra special,” Olly exclaimed, alongside an adorable snap of himself, Amelia and their baby daughter on the arena stage.