Olly Murs celebrates first wedding anniversary with wife Amelia

Olly Murs is celebrating!

Today (July 15) marks the former X Factor star’s first wedding anniversary with his wife Amelia.

In honour of the wonderful occasion, Olly has taken to social media to share a never-before-seen snap from the couple’s big day!

On his Instagram page, the 40-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of Amelia in a glitzy white dress, wearing heart-shaped sunglasses with ‘Mrs Murs’ written on them.

“Wow my love, 1 year of loving you as a wife, 1 year of loving you as a mum, 1 year of having a house we can’t live in yet, 1 year of making more incredible memories,” he gushed in his caption.

“1 more year of me snoring the house down, another year of us eating 1,274 eggs between us, but most importantly a year that I won’t forget with the best wife ever xx,” Olly continued.

“love you darlin Happy Anniversary,” the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker concluded.

Following his adorable tribute, many of Olly’s 4.7M followers have been taking to his comments section to express their own congratulations.

“Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you many more years of love and happiness to come x,” one fan replied.

“Happy anniversary to you both xx,” another commented.

“What a special year with special memories and many more to come xx,” a third fan added.

Olly and Amelia’s first wedding anniversary comes just three months after they announced the arrival of their first child together.

After initially revealing their pregnancy on December 6, Olly and Amelia confirmed the birth of their newborn on April 17.

At the time, the couple took to Instagram to share a joint image of themselves leaving the hospital together, carrying their new baby daughter in a car seat.

“Our mini murs has arrived,” they teased, before going on to confirm their baby girl’s name by writing: “Madison we love you so much already x”.