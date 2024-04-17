Olly Murs announces birth of first child with wife Amelia

Olly Murs is now a dad!

The Dance With Me Tonight singer has announced the birth of his first child, alongside his wife Amelia.

The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl.

Olly recently took to social media to confirm the wonderful news of his daughter's arrival.

On his Instagram page, Olly shared a heartwarming photo of himself and Amelia walking down a hospital ward with their baby girl in her car seat.

In the caption of the sweet post, Murs confirmed the couple decided to name their daughter Madison.

He penned, “Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x”.

Many fans and famous faces alike flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Radio presenter Sonny Jay wrote, “Congratulations the pair of you”.

“Ooooh congratulations to you all, the best adventure begins”, penned former The Only Way is Essex star Shelby Tribble.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison added, “Congratulations you guys”.

Olly and Amelia recently enjoyed a Greggs-themed baby shower with their pals.

When showcasing snaps from the special day, Amelia described the surprise party as ‘iconic’

Olly and Amelia got married in July 2023 and celebrated their big day surrounded by their friends and family at their very own ‘Murs-fest’.

The pair then announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child together at the beginning of December.

They unveiled a sweet photo of Olly excitedly pointing towards Amelia's blossoming baby bump while holding up baby scan images.