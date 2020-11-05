Ollie and Gareth Locke finally marry in secret candlelit ceremony

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke finally got to marry the man of his dreams, Gareth Locke after having to cancel their wedding twice.

The pair tied the knot at a magical candlelit ceremony on Wednesday night, before the new lockdown restrictions kicked in in the UK.

Of course, Ollie had his best mate and Made in Chelsea co-star Binky Felstead by his side as his bridesmaid. Determined to get married before the end of the year, Ollie recently opened up about their wedding planning struggles on Instagram.

Credit: instagram.com/ollielockeworld

“We have had to postpone the wedding twice.. and it has been a nightmare,” Ollie wrote, adding, “We are determined to get married this year in whatever way we can and to end 2020 in the way we want 2021 to begin… exceptionally magical, full of love and with a huge amount of white hydrangeas!”

While the pair have known each other for quite some time, having met at a modelling shoot 10 years ago, Gareth sweetly popped the question in 2018. Describing the understated yet perfect moment, Ollie explained on Instagram recently, “Two years ago today @garethplocke asked me to marry him!”

Credit: instagram.com/ollielockeworld

“We took Bear for a walk in Kensington Park Gardens on a Sunday afternoon and underneath the Peter Pan statue he (very quietly and not to cause a scene) asked me what I was doing for the rest of my life.. I knew exactly what to say!”

The couple now find themselves in the unusual predicament of what to do about their last names. Both Ollie and Gareth’s surnames are Locke, so the couple have decided that they’re going to do a double-barrel.

“We are going to be Locke-Locke,” Ollie explained to Hello. “I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together.”

Congratulations to you both — we wish you a lifetime of happiness together.