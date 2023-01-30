Olivia Newton-John’s husband opens up about her passing

Olivia Newton-John’s husband has been opening up about her passing and the life he led with her.

John Easterling was at Olivia’s bedside when she passed away in August of last year at the age of 73.

The Grease star had been battling breast cancer for several years. She received her first diagnosis in 1992 and had worked tirelessly with cancer organisations in both Australia and the United States.

Olivia’s widower John was speaking at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, at which his late wife was honoured posthumously. Attendees at the event included the likes of singer Katy Perry and model Miranda Kerr.

In his speech, the 70-year-old spoke lovingly of Olivia, who he married in June 2008. “We shared a love and a happiness on an order of magnitude that I didn’t even think was possible,” he told the audience.

“Olivia and I unexpectedly, madly, deeply, forever fell in love in the Amazon rainforest,” he recalled adoringly.

John then went on to describe life with Olivia as ‘magic’, noting the wonderful marriage they had together. “For the past 15 years, I’ve been blessed to share the depth and the passion of her being,” he gushed.

“Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic. Every day with Olivia was supernatural,” John added. “She was the most courageous and compassionate woman that I’ve ever known, with a calming capacity to genuinely care about other people.”

John concluded his tribute to his late wife by praising her for using her worldwide platform to carry out inspirational work.

“There’s an old adage that like attracts like, and Olivia knew that her voice and her huge profile of talents were a gift,” he explained. “Her legacy continues as a joyful, healing spirit who is continuously focused on moving things, in her words, ‘into the love and the light.’”

Olivia’s only child Chloe also spoke at the event, with the 37-year-old promising that she would “honour my mum’s mission and keep her dream alive”.

“She was curious and intuitive, and knew the power of plant medicine and ancient wisdom that we have within us all. She was a powerful being,” Chloe said in tribute.