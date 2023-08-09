Olivia Newton-John’s family detail ‘visits’ from the late actress

Olivia Newton-John’s family has opened up about ‘supernatural encounters’ with the star after her passing.

The Grease actress tragically passed away at the age of 73 on August 8, 2022, following a battle with breast cancer that spanned over 30 years.

As this week marks a year since Olivia’s death, her family have been reflecting on life without the legend and revealed multiple ‘supernatural encounters’ with her.

While speaking to People, Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, held onto an aquamarine pendant necklace as she explained, “Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same colour as this”.

The necklace has a special meaning for the family as Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, had given it to her as a gift and she passed it onto Chloe before she died.

Chloe continued, “Mom and I had talked years back. We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me’. And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things’”.

John also admitted to experiencing ‘visits’ from Olivia, with the most recent one being when he was in Peru with his wife’s ashes.

He was holding a ceremony in the same place they got married on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary when he saw a ‘blue orb’.

“I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes. It’s been a supernatural year”.

“There’s no replacing her”, Easterling added.

As Chloe and her step-dad prepare to lead Olivia’s Walk for Wellness in October to help raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, Chloe said, “It’s an honour. I know it’s going to be really hard emotionally, but I’m excited to do this for her”.

John went on to say, “I have to stop and just be grateful. She wants us to live life and love life and never lose sight of the good things”.