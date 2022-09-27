Olivia Newton-John’s daughter pens heartfelt birthday tribute to her mum

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe has shared an emotional tribute on what would have been her mum’s 74th birthday.

Olivia tragically passed away last month after battling cancer for decades, having been diagnosed three times throughout her life.

Taking to Instagram, Chloe shared a video of her mum in her younger days looking joyous as she feeds milk to a tiger and cuddles with white tiger cubs.

The 36-year-old captioned the lovely post, “Happy birthday mama bear. This is who you are. A nature girl with the biggest heart. The most down to earth beautiful being I have ever known”.

She added, “I hold you in my heart forever. I will continue your mission. I love you mummy. Bigger than the whole universe. We used to say that to each other”.

Many fans of the Grease star rushed to the comments to send Olivia birthday messages and write kind words to her grieving daughter on the first birthday since her mum’s passing.

One fan wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday to your lovely mum. Her love and light is shining down on you. Much love to you & your family xoxo”.

“I just adore this video. Happy heavenly birthday to your amazing mama, I am sending you sooo much love”, penned another follower. A third added, “She was beautiful inside and out”, while another said, “Your Mum is one of the nicest people and so humble”.

Over the weekend, Chloe announced that she would be continuing her mum’s work for her wellness centre where Olivia wanted to find ‘kinder holistic treatments for cancer, and to finally put an end to all the suffering cancer causes for countless beings around the planet’.

Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, also shared a message for his late wife on her birthday. He told a beautiful story about the first birthday they celebrated together, closing off with, "Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural".