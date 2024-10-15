Olivia Munn marks daughter’s first month following surprise surrogacy

Olivia Munn is celebrating her baby daughter!

Last month, The Newsroom star announced that she had privately welcomed her second child with her husband, comedian John Mulaney.

The couple – who are also parents to their two-year-old son Malcolm – welcomed a baby daughter named Méi. Their little girl was born via surrogacy, due to Olivia being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Now, one month on from her second child’s arrival, Olivia has been looking back on Méi’s life so far.

Last night, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos of her family from the past month. Many of the sweet snaps include herself and John cradling their newborn, while another sees toddler Malcolm patting his sister’s head.

“The first month of Méi,” the actress gushed in her caption.

Following her adorable update, many of Olivia’s 3M followers have been taking to her comments section to send her their continued well-wishes.

“Beautiful little girl and sweetest family!” one fam replied.

“That right there is a very lucky loved girl,” another exclaimed.

“8 photos of love and happiness. What could be better?” a third fan added.

On September 22, Olivia and John surprised their fanbase when they announced their second child’s arrival.

On Instagram, Olivia wrote at the time about the couple’s decision to choose surrogacy.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” she explained.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded,” she added.