Olivia Buckland just shared the first pic from wedding to Alex Bown

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are officially the first ever Love Island couple to tie the knot.

Olivia has finally shared the first photo from their big day, after promising fans on social media that the photos were en route.

The couple said I do on September 15, after meeting on Love Island back in 2016.

The snap shared by Olivia features their OK! magazine cover, the fist of 20 pages of wedding snaps.

Olivia chatted to The Mirror ahead of her big day, saying: 'It’s so soon and I’m trying not to panic – I think things like this take my mind off it and keep me busy.'

'But we’ve planned it – whatever happens happens. If I’ve forgotten anything, I don’t know.'

‘The ceremony is quite low-key. But it’s close family, close friends and then the evening… you’ve got to have a bit of a party, don’t you?’

Olivia wore a Sophia Tolli dress, after finding the dream dress on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress.