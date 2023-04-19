Olivia Bowen recounts flight with son as she jets off to Barbados

Olivia Bowen has opened up about her flight to Barbados with her son Abel ahead of a sun-soaked family holiday.

The former Love Island star jetted to the Caribbean island with her husband Alex and their 10-month-old and was left surprised at how her son behaved on the flight.

Olivia was beaming with pride as she revealed to her 3.1M Instagram followers how well her son got on during the journey, and explained how she and Alex kept their baby entertained.

Sharing an adorable photo of little Abel fast asleep in his dad’s arms, the 29-year-old penned, “I cannot believe this little boy on our flight to Barbados. He was just amazing. Smiling laughing walking around & playing with the cabin crew”.

“He slept for two hours then was full of life again. He had one little moan up for 20 mins when we were due to land in an hour which was his usual bedtime but then fell asleep! Cannot fault him”.

Bowen went on to explain, “Alex & I proper tag teamed! Lots of walking up & down the plane, snacks & new toys he's never seen before. Also utilise all the interesting menus & seatbelts before pulling out the big guns”.

Credit: Instagram

“I must say @virginatlantic cabin crew were absolutely amazing. I was just so impressed at how attentive & helpful & friendly every single person was. Thank you for making our journey how it was. I honestly don't think Abel would of enjoyed it so much without them”.

The former reality TV star then told her social media followers that she wouldn’t be posting much online during their family holiday in order to enjoy the trip and ‘just be present’.

The couple, who met during their time in the Love Island villa in 2016 and came in second place, tied the knot in September 2018 and welcomed their baby boy into the world in June 2022.