Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the I’m a Celeb jungle

Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the I’m a Celeb jungle last week on medical grounds which left fans of the TV personality devastated.

The former Love Island star has now done her first TV interview since returning back to England and has revealed the real reason she had to leave as there were many conspiracy theories being shared on social media about her departure.

Olivia mentioned that one of the conspiracies was that she was pregnant which she shut down straight away. “It’s not that, I can assure you”.

Speaking to Phillip and Holly on This Morning, Olivia explained that she had a routine medical check after arriving in the main camp which showed she had low levels of iron, potassium and sodium, even though she had tests done in the UK before going to Australia which all came back normal.

After being brought to A&E for more tests, all of their checks came back normal, leaving Olivia puzzled. The 31-year-old said was hoping she would be allowed to return to the competition as the hospital said her results seemed fine.

“I felt well, I didn’t feel ill”, the reality TV star explained, saying she was confused by the test results. “It was all really strange”.

“I was like ‘shall we go back?’ and I knew there would be Covid tests and things like that but there was a pause in proceedings there, and it was late at night and taking me back into camp doesn’t work logistically”.

“As I now know the conversations went on all through the night with production obviously desperate to have me back in, but the medical team… I think it’s an insurance thing”.

“Because they had those readings, they had to seek other party opinions and it’s a collective decision. I think they thought the readings might drop that low again and they wouldn’t be covered because it’s already been flagged up”.

Attwood was clearly disappointed that she couldn’t return to the jungle and added, “I was looking forward to showing a different side to myself. I am not a quitter, I'm not scared of much. I was loving it".