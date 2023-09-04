Olivia Attwood reveals the ‘worst thing about her wedding’

Olivia Attwood has been opening up about her wedding day.

The former Love Island star married her partner Bradley Dack back in June surrounded by their nearest and dearest after having to reschedule their big day multiple times.

Olivia has been reflecting on the couple’s lavish wedding and revealed more details about their special day.

Answering some of her fans' burning questions on a Q&A posted to her Instagram Stories for her 2.1M followers this morning, the 32-year-old was asked what the best and worst aspects of her and Bradley’s wedding day was.

She candidly explained, “Best- Saying our vows. Worst- The stress I felt before and feeling like I didn’t get enough time with all our guests”.

The former I’m a Celeb star then revealed that she would answer more questions about her wedding soon because she gets asked about her big day so often, even though footage of their nuptials was filmed for her reality show.

“(Lets do another wedding debriefing soooon because there are still so so many questions)”, she reassured her fans.

Following her marriage, Attwood’s ITVBe television series Olivia Marries Her Match was released which shared an insight into the build up to their wedding day, as well as glimpses from the celebration itself.

When opening up about the success of the wedding show, Olivia admitted, “Guys your reaction to this series has just blown me away!!!!”.

“I have basically grown up with so many of you over the last 7 years and share so many parts of my life but sharing the wedding was the biggest one yet, and it’s one of the best decisions I have ever made”.

“You guys just GET me.. hence why I’m so comfortable being weird (see above lol it’s your fault!). Thank you for watching… VERY lucky gal”.

Olivia and Bradley got engaged in 2019 and had to cancel their wedding, which was meant to take place in Portugal in 2020, due to Covid lockdown restrictions.

The pair also had to postpone their big day two more times before they eventually got to exchange vows with a stunning ceremony in London on June 3 of this year.