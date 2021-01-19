Oliver Proudlock marries Emma Louise Connolly in secret ceremony

Huge congratulations are in order for the former Made in Chelsea star, Oliver Proudlock who has married his beautiful bride, Emma-Louise Connolly in a luscious secret ceremony.

The blissfully happy couple shared the wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a series of stunning wedding photos to each of their Instagram accounts.

“Love wins! 15/12/20,” 32-year-old Oliver wrote, revealing the date on which the two of them tied the knot, just before the UK entered another round of strict lockdown measures this past December.

While it might not have been the magical day they had originally planned, with no less than three wedding cancelations because of the ongoing pandemic, it certainly looked exquisite.

According to Tatler, the happy couple exchanged vows in a lovely candlelit ceremony, with their nearest and dearest, in St Albans Church in Fulham, with Oliver’s mother watching closely from a live video link in her sitting room in America.

“It was an amazing, emotional and intimate day – we were just excited we were finally married,” Emma-Lou told the publication.

Opening up about their challenging year of failed wedding plans, Oliver recalls, “Our grand plan had been to have 200 to 150 people at Cowdray Park. All of a sudden we could only have 15 guests and then just days before we were due to get married, Boris dropped the bomb that lockdown was happening and everything would be cancelled again.”

However, upon hearing the announcement trusty Oliver leaped into action, “It was like something out of Home Alone, I just started running round calling everyone to see if they could change the date. By the time Emma got home I said ‘don’t worry we’re getting married tomorrow instead’.”

From the gorgeous wedding photos which the newlyweds have shared online, we get several glimpses at Emma-Lou’s truly stunning gown. The bespoke Pronovias Atelier dress, which was finished well in advance, last March, is covered in classic white lace, with vintage, flared sleeves, and a lengthy train and veil.

To add that extra spark of magic, Emma-Lou also had her grandmother’s locket pinned inside as her ‘something old’.

Speaking about how emotional the day was, Emma-Lou recalls their first dance, “We had an impromptu first dance to Frank Ocean’s God Speed after we signed the register and when Ollie twirled me round, it felt like I was floating above this insane set up. I hadn’t realised how much emotion of the past year I had been carrying.”

Congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you both all the best on this exciting new chapter!