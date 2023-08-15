Official trailer for upcoming season of Neighbours has dropped

Calling all Neighbours fans!

Prepare to return to Ramsey Street as the official trailer for the highly-anticipated new season of Neighbours has finally been released.

As we excitedly await the launch of the hit Australian show’s reboot on September 18, Neighbours has dropped a trailer to prepare fans for the exciting new episodes.

Posting the video on the official Neighbours Instagram page, the show revealed, “Get out your calendar and set an alarm. The new chapter of Neighbours starts on the 18 September! Episodes will be available Mon-Thurs at 7am”.

The trailer confirms that this season will be set two years after the show’s ‘finale’, which aired last July on Channel 5.

Susan Kennedy, played by Jackie Woodburne, teases, “Gosh, a lot has happened in the last two years”, at the start of the clip.

Many much-loved characters will be back on our screens including Stefan Dennis, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones and Guy Pearce.

The footage also reveals the upcoming series will be jam-packed with “New temptations, new scandals, new betrayals”.

Fans can also look forward to seeing a ‘wedding to remember’ as church bells can be heard ringing out as guests await the arrival of the mystery wedding party.

Fans of the hit soap flooded the comments with excited messages as they await the start date of the series.

One fan commented, “The return of the best unmissable drama – can’t wait!”.

“Fantastic trailer, so excited”, penned a second viewer. A third fan added, “Ooh, the anticipation is killing me!”.

Neighbours will return to our screens on September 18 on Amazon’s streaming platform, Amazon Freevee.