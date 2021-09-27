Obsessed! We finally have a first look at Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton fans all over the world were delighted to see that Netflix shared a first look clip of season two this past weekend, and it’s even better than we imagined!

During their mega livestream event, TUDUM, which took place this past Saturday, Netflix shared a variety of exclusive content, including release dates, series renewals and unseen clips.

One hot piece of content we were particularly excited about was the first look clip of season two of Netflix’s hugely popular period drama, Bridgerton, in which one of our favourite characters is introduced to his future love interest.

As the series largely follows the storyline layed out in the wildly popular historical romance novels written by Julia Quinn, fans of the show already knew that the second season would follow the love story of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony.

In this first look clip we get a real taste of the fiery chemistry between Anthony and his soon-to-be lover, Kate Sharma, excellently played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

The scene shows Anthony and Kate meeting for the first time, and having a battle of wits, as Kate perfectly puts Mr. Bridgerton in his place. Viewers can clearly see that the sexual tension between these two is off the charts, meaning that season two is going to be very interesting indeed.

We can’t wait to hear what Lady Whistledown has to say about them! You can check out the full clip down below;

Viewers were also treated to a brief Q&A session featuring several Bridgerton cast members including Galway girl Nicola Coughlan, who of course plays the loveable Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown), Jonathon Bailey who plays the Viscount, Anthony Bridgerton, along with season two newbies, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran who play sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.

Hinting at what’s in store for Anthony and Kate in season two, Simone revealed, “A lot of arguing,” which caused everyone to erupt in nervous laughter. “Volatility,” Jonathan added.

“They challenge each other,” Simone continued, to which Jonathon agreed, “It’s very passionate”.

While we still don’t have a release date for Bridgerton season two, we’re hopeful that it will be arriving in and around the same time that season one premiered last year, as it landed on the streaming service on Christmas Day.