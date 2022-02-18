Nuxe is reinventing wrinkle correction with Merveillance Lift to reveal skin as strong as you are.

Discover the new reformulated Merveillance Lift range from NUXE – the new wrinkle firmness correction routine from the French skincare brand.

These 5 anti-ageing care products infused with a micro-algae oil have been developed in accordance with NUXE’s clean beauty commitments, with vegan, silicone-free formulas containing a minimum of 96% natural-origin ingredients.

These products are also real sensorial treasures with their amazing active textures and irresistible scent, a subtle bouquet of freesia and magnolia on a base of white musk.

NUXE uses the powers of the micro-algae oil to strengthen the dermal-epidermal junction (dej), the interface between the dermis and epidermis and a key area for skin youthfulness. As well as allowing optimum exchanges (nutrients, oxygen, etc.) between these 2 layers, the wavy shape of the dej also ensures visibly younger-looking and firmer skin.

Merveillance Lift Powdery Cream (RRP €45, 50ml recyclable glass jar)

Thanks to its innovative filling texture, this powdery cream firms the skin and corrects wrinkles. Ideal for normal to combination skin, it creates a natural blur effect for a flawless finish.

Merveillance Lift Velvet Cream (RRP €45, 50ml recyclable glass jar)

This rich cream firms the skin and corrects wrinkles. Ideal for normal to dry skin, its enveloping texture provides instant suppleness and tone.

Merveillance Lift Oil-Serum (RRP €49, 30ml bottle)

This anti-ageing serum is a powerful concentrate with a 100% active texture. just 3 drops are all you need for instantly smoother looking, more supple and toned skin.

Merveillance Lift Eye Cream (RRP €37, 15ml tube)

Thanks to its natural-origin ‘blur-effect’ texture, this eye cream instantly fades wrinkles, puffiness and signs of fatigue for more youthful-looking eyes from the 1st application.

Merveillance Lift Night Cream (RRP €48.50, 50ml recyclable glass jar)

A real anti-ageing concentrate, this night cream reveals rested and smoother skin, as if you had slept for an extra 2 hours in the morning, skin is recharged with energy.

NUXE new Merveillance Lift range will be widely available from February in Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.