‘Noticing the changes’: Dani Dyer gives first pregnancy update

Dani Dyer has opened up about her first pregnancy in a beautifully honest post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her growing bump, the Love Island star, who is now 14 weeks pregnant, revealed that the first few months have been really hard.

"I’ve really started noticing the changes in my body and I’m definitely embracing it. Apparently at this stage I’m supposed to feel ‘on top of the world’ which I really hope for as the first few months have been really hard. I’ve had loads of messages from people so thought I’d share my experience so far. And honestly your responses and little tips have been amazing I really feel like it is like a little community on here and I love it lol.

I’ve been lucky with not being physically sick. But I’ve definitely suffered with the nausea, always being tired but waking up at stupid times and horrendous migraines."

The reality star opened up about her diet and how it has changed since becoming pregnant, "I’ve had to say goodbye to salads and hello to anything that can go inside of a sandwich or a roll because for some reason a plain salad makes me GAG! All I want is carbs carbs carbs."

"At first I felt terrible I didn’t want to exercise or do anything I just wanted to lay on the sofa and sleep. But there is NOTHING wrong with that, I think I’ve learnt everyday I will feel different! Some days I’ll have energy some days I won’t even want to get out of my pyjamas and that’s totally ok.

"There’s always a lot of pressure on how you should feel but we are all different. I actually want to shout out to the women that write on netmums because they have got me through the worrying. I’ve honestly never ever been a hypochondriac until now. I have drove myself mad with worry over every single niggle or pain or if I have had a headache that lasted more than a day I have been on the phone to 111," she confessed.

Luckily, Dani said she is started to calm herself down now as she enters her fourth month of pregnancy, "You can’t help but worry the first few months as it really is the hardest because you want it all to be positive and ok. Wishing all my beautiful pregnant ladies a healthy and safe pregnancy. Thinking of you all."

The Love Island winner and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence revealed they were expecting their first child together last week. Dani is due to give birth to their little one in 2021.