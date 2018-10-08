Not so basic: This Pumpkin Spice palette is an A/W essential

We're officially into autumn, and with it comes the traditional flurry of scarf shopping, dark mornings, and pumpkin spice everything.

While we're sipping pretty on our PS Lattes, we also want to be looking pretty and make an A/W statement with our makeup this season – so imagine our delight when we stumbled across the Pumpkin Spice Palette.

The eyeshadow palette has 12 shades, a mix of matte and shimmer, that are ideal for this time of year.

With shade names like Shimmering Persimmon and Red Maple Matte, it's a very seasonal palette.

'The Pumpkin Spice Palette is here and it’s anything but basic,' reads the description.

'Create a sultry, cinnamon and spice look that will give you all the Fall feels.'

The palette is the creation of beauty influencer Aimee Rauseo, otherwise known as Peachy Queen Blog.

Best of all, the palette is pretty damn affordable, coming in at €29.50 for the 12 statement shades.

We'll be blending that shimmery lilac into our night-out smoky eye long after autumn is over.