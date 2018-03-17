Not heading out tonight? 7 Netflix faves to get stuck into instead

Going out on the lash isn't for everyone – and sometimes we just cant stand the idea of fighting our way through the green, leprechaun-hatted brigades of revellers.

If you're planning an night in for St Patrick's Day, we have a few Netflix recommendations for you to sink your teeth into while everyone else is sinking pints.

7. Exit Through the Gift Shop

This Banksy film, directed by and starring the amn himself, follows the rise of street art in recent times.

The doc is Oscar-nominated, so you know it has to be good.

6. Girls Incarcerated

This Netflix Original series follows a group of young women as they navigate their time in an American juvenile detention centre.

From harrowing tales of how they ended up in prison to triumphs when they leave and succeed in life, this informative and drama-filled reality docu-series is pretty captivating.

5. The Killing

If you're into dark and edgy crime dramas, this one is for you.

Critically acclaimed and a Netflix user favourite, this series follows a homicide detective as she navigates the grisly crime cases of Seattle.

4. The Sinner

The psychological thriller turned murder mystery had us on the edge of our seats, as the series followed Cora (played by the divine Jessica Biel) as she navigates her inner psyche to discover her motivation for a shocking murder.

If you haven't seen this yet, strap yourself in.

3. Planet Earth

Settle back and let the sooting sounds of Sir David Attenborough whisk you away to the desert to watch the breeding rituals of the Bactrian camel, or off to the Antarctic to witness the ice shuffling social interactions of the penguins.

Planet Earth and Blue Planet are classics, and we could watch them all day long.

2. 13th

This sharp documentary explores the 13th Amendment to the American consitution – one which led to the mass incarceration of immigrants.

The film explores the 'intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.'

1. Magic Mike

Because why the f*ck not.

Engaging storyline, epic soundtrack and many, many abs.