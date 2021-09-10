Normally a pricey gem, this sapphire jewellery is delightful

Normally a pricey pick of the gems, the Irish online jewellers, SilverDLuxe, now has a fabulous new Sapphire Collection in sterling silver (www.silverdluxe.com) offering vibrantly coloured Sapphire Zirconia stones at a fraction of the cost.

Maynooth-based, the fashion jewellery retailer has its latest autumn-winter collection online, which reflects the trend for dramatic colourful jewellery that has sparkle and flirtatious movement.

Now that people are out and about more, the urge to dress-up and shine is back with a bang, SilverDluxe owner, Bernard Holmes, says “The pandemic too meant work, socialising and keeping in touch was one long Zoom, where making a statement from the waist-up with eye-catching jewellery was a must!”

All hallmarked sterling silver, there is no shipping cost, no import taxes, as SilverDluxe is Irish, and a 30-day return option and two-year guarantee.

Check out these stunning pieces for the September birthday girls, or as a well-deserved gift for yourself or your nearest and dearest.

Try this fresh and new chunky statement style that packs a colourful punch!

Sterling silver hanging earrings with colourful sapphire zirconia stones. €49.00

Matching sterling silver pendant. €39.90

Sterling silver sapphire cubic zirconia stud earrings €29.90

Dramatic earrings are in the spotlight, thanks to Zoom, as are dangling gems for eye-catching movement.

Dangling sterling silver earrings with sapphire zirconia stones are trend driven and contemporary; simple but elegant, they add instant flair. €79.90

Sterling silver sapphire cubic zirconia huggie earrings are another on-trend option. €42.90

Deep blue sapphire zirconia stones set on a silver bracelet are a striking combination €39.90

Flowers and feathers are another A/W jewellery theme, as signs of budding optimism and a nostalgia for life as we knew it. So too, matching jewels signify a return to the calm and order we desire.

The deep blue of the sapphire stones on silver, and the classic design of claw-set gems, creates an elegant design that is timeless for a clean and stylish look.

Luxenter Laken ring in sterling silver with sapphire zirconia stone €49.90

This vibrant blue sapphire zirconia pendant on a simple sterling silver chain is a pretty nostalgic piece. €59.90

Zirconia sapphire sparkles in these classic claw-set floral earrings €49.90

Traditional star signs are also having a nostalgia-induced moment, and these pretty etched sterling silver pendants, highlighted with cubic zirconia, are just €39.90 for the Virgos and Librans in our lives.

All pieces are available now on https://www.silverdluxe.com; with free next-day shipping, no import taxes and a 30-day return option and two-year guarantee.