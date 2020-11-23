Normal People’s Paul Mescal is officially off the market

It seems Paul Mescal has been having quite a different 2020 than the rest of us.

After shooting to fame following the global success from his television debut, starring as Connell Waldron in BBC’s adaptation of Normal People which aired last spring, Mescal went on to star in a music video for The Rolling Stones and he even got nominated for an Emmy Award, for Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

All of this fast success helped Paul become a bit of a heartthrob, earning him quite the fanbase.

However, his legions of admirers will be desperately disappointed to hear that he’s officially off the market, after confirming his relationship status in an interview with British GQ magazine.

In the interview Paul briefly talks about his girlfriend, whose name he would rather keep out of the press, but whose support and guidance has been a “lifesaver,” alluding to the possibility that she’s also someone whose had to become used to being in the public-eye.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” Paul explains.

While he didn’t mention her by name, it’s rumoured that the girlfriend Paul is describing is American singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul and Phoebe have been spotted out together on numerous occasions over the past few months, most recently at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, where the two were seen having a romantic getaway.