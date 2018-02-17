Non-Irish Twitter is in convulsions trying to figure out RuPauls tweet

Arguably the world's most famous drag performer, RuPaul has caused the internet to freak the F out thanks to a recent tweet.

It wasn't just any tweet – oh no. It was completely as Gaeilge.

A mhuintir na hÉireann! J an chraic? Cloisim go bhfuil mo chailín @michellevisage ag déanamh thar cinn ar @GotTalentIRL Is léir go bhfuil sibhse, na banríonacha, deadlaí agus maightí freisin, ach b’fhearr daoibh an obair a chur isteach nó is ag sashayáil away a bheidh sibh! pic.twitter.com/qP5VqD5gyF — RuPaul (@RuPaul) February 16, 2018

The tweet was penned in support of Michelle Visage, who is currently on Ireland's Got Talent.

In case you haven't looked at an Irish book since Leaving Cert, the tweet essentially reads: 'People of Ireland! What’s the craic?'

'I hear that my girl Michelle Visage is doing great on Ireland’s Got Talent.'

'It’s clear that you queens are deadly and mighty as well, but you better work, or you’ll be sashaying away!'

The tweet is bringing international attention to the beauty of the Irish language, as confused non-Irish speakers attempted to crack the code.

Go hiontach.