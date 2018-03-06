Nobody panic, but Cadbury’s been forced to stop making chocolate

Public service announcement:

Cadbury has been forced to shut down chocolate production at it's Birmingham site due to on-going water issues.

The confectionery company confirmed that last week's extreme weather caused a pipe to burst at the factor, and have temporarily closed as a result.

But don't panic just yet, water services are reportedly working around the clock to fix the problem and hope to get the site back up and running as soon as possible.

A representative also assured the public that the supply of chocolate will not immediately be impacted – thank God.

"While we have no water supply to our manufacturing site in Bournville, our supply of chocolate is not immediately impacted as we currently have sufficient stock available to manage through this hopefully short disruption," they said.

In the meantime, it's probably wise to stock up on as many Dairy Milks as you can get your hands on – you know, just to be on the safe side.