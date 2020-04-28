Fancy a free pint after lockdown? BrewDog has you covered

BrewDog’s Outpost bar in Dublin wants you to have something to look forward to once these strange times are behind us, so it has announced a pint on them once they reopen.

Independent Scottish craft brewer BrewDog, has committed to buying people in Dublin (and beyond) a Punk IPA on the house at the end of the lockdown. BrewDog wants the bars re-opening, whenever that is, by enabling people to enjoy a free Punk IPA.

Over the coming weeks, the craft brewer is giving the public the chance to sign up for a free beer via BrewDog here. You can reclaim a free Punk IPA or Punk AF at BrewDog’s Outpost bar in Dublin, as well as their bars in the UK, Germany, France and Spain once they re-open. They will be issued with a QR code that can be taken into their local BrewDog bar in return for a beer.

James Watt, BrewDog’s cofounder said: “We are in the midst of the biggest crisis to have faced society in living memory. Like always, we believe in the power of our community and that good beer has always brought people together. At BrewDog we have never underestimated the power of community, and its ability to ensure we don’t feel alone even in times of trouble. We have to stand together now more than ever."

"Looking to the future, we want to make sure that when this is all over whether you’re in Dublin, Aberdeen or Berlin you can celebrate with friends and family, over a beer. Until then, stay home. Stay safe, and look after each other, see you on the other side.”

Further updates are to be announced in the coming weeks via the Official BrewDog channels across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. All entrants must be of legal drinking age in their country, for more information please go to BrewDog.