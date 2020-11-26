No socks this year – the best pressies for your dad this Christmas

Though they may deny it – and even resist it in some cases! – men will almost always appreciate a little help with their self-care routine. It’s not something that they always make time for, even though it can be vital for people’s mental health. Something as simple as a nice beard oil or a sensitive aftershave can make all the difference in a morning routine. The act of taking time to do something for themselves. This gift guide is here for you to choose what suits the men in your life. From skincare, to beard-care, you know what they need. Happy shopping!

Armani ‘Men’s Christmas Miniature Gift Set’ (RRP: €34.50)

Treat him to the gift of Armani style with a mini aftershave Christmas Gift Set that includes Acqua Di Gio Eau De Toilette fragrance, Armani Code Homme, Armani Code Profumo and Emporio Armani Stronger With You.

Clarins ‘2020 Christmas Clarins Men Hydration Collection’ (RRP €64.00)

This Christmas, Clarins are taking care of all your man’s skin care needs. This collection features a Super Moisture Balm, Exfoliating Cleanser, Shampoo & Shower and men’s Shave Oil, all gorgeously presented in the Clarins Men 2020 Holiday Pouch.

Keeping his skin smooth and hydrated this Christmas will be a breeze with this set that will cover all his bases.

Beard Survival Gift Set (Available from Eco Annie Pooh RRP €24.95)

Keep facial hair smooth, sleek and stylish with this vegan-friendly Beard Survival Kit from Gentlemen's Hardware. A stylish and eco-friendly gift for him this year!

Includes an Oak Moss scented Beard Wash (50ml), Beard Oil (30ml) and wooden Beard Comb for all his grooming needs.

Packaged in a stylish gift-ready presentation box, he’ll love this little bit of luxury this Christmas.

Kiehls ‘Men's Groom on the Go’ Set (RRP €43.00)

Awaken dull, dry skin with the gift set for any guy on-the-go, from Arnott’s this Christmas!

Kiehls face wash, infused with caffeine and vitamins, prepares skin for a smoother shave. Enriched with Menthol and Camphor, the Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream provides a smoother shave with a cooling sensation on skin. Moisturise and awaken skin with best-selling men's moisturizer ‘Facial Fuel’. Exfoliate and purify skin with the "Ultimate Man" Body Scrub Soap. Made with Bran and Oatmeal, this bar soap efficiently cleanses and alleviates rough skin.

Kiehls has all of your essentials covered in this handy, stylish Christmas set.

Aesop ‘Morrocan Neroli shaving duet’ (RRP €67.00)

Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum and Post-Shaving Lotion will ensure you have your smoothest and most luxurious shave possible. Fragrant and hydrating, this two-step routine will change your shaving regime into a moment for you, a moment of self-care and preparation for the day ahead.

Indulgent and richly textured, this specialized duet of products will ensure a close and comfortable shave.

Neostrata ‘Men’s Anti-Ageing Kit’ (RRP €88.20)

In recent years men have become increasingly more interested in male skincare and grooming. Neostrata has curated this specialised collection of products formulated to exfoliate, protect and hydrate men’s skin while combating the visible signs of ageing for revitalised, healthier looking skin.

The kit, which is a fantastic starter kit for any man looking to upscale his skincare regime, contains a Daytime Protection Cream with SPF23, a Foaming Glycolic Wash which can be used easily in the shower and a free Gel Plus worth €16.30. The perfect gift this Christmas.

Yonka ‘For Men’ (RRP €65.60)

Yonka’s latest men’s grooming kit has all the essentials he needs this holiday season to keep skin healthy and hydrated, all in a gorgeous men’s vanity case.

Yonka’s Foam Gel’s freshness combines gentle plant-derived emulsifiers with purifying and cleansing active ingredients, for flawless skin as soon as he wakes up. This product cleanses the skin, without drying it out. Use it in the morning before shaving and in the evening. This product is ideal for use in the shower on busy days.

Yonka’s Age Défense product ensures 115% more hydration 2 hours after application. The ideal way to soften fine lines and wrinkles, and significantly delay the effect of ageing. This skincare product acts effectively and gently with its numerous revitalizing antioxidant and ultra-moisturizing ingredients. Apply in the morning after cleansing and in the evening for heightened anti-aging action during the night

Acqua di Parma ‘Colonia Essenza Gift Set’ (RRP €114.11)

The Colonia Essenza Gift Set includes a 100ml Eau de Cologne, a 75ml refreshing Hair & Shower Gel and a 50ml Deodorant Spray, infused with elegant and sophisticated citrus woody notes. Specially presented in a festive edition yellow box with the luminous decor of Chinese artist Oamul.

The illustrator, known for his surreal and modern outlook on the world, illuminates the Holiday collection with his luminous and light decor inspired by the aesthetics and vision of the Maison.

L'Occitane ‘L'Occitan Aromatic Collection’ (RRP €69.00)

Sophisticated with an unexpected twist, the L’Occitan collection suits the modern gent who has style and panache. The carefully crafted fragrance of distilled lavender blended with nutmeg, black pepper and smoked woods is redolent of the natural scents of Provence.

This spicy gift includes L’Occitan Eau de Toilette, L’Occitan Shower Gel and L’Occitan After Shave Balm all in a festive L’Occitane signature gift box.

Nuasan ‘Active Bodycare Kit’ (RRP €39.95)

Nuasan, an innovative range of body care products, formulated in Galway specifically for active people, has introduced its new Active Body care Kit, which is the ideal gift for ethically minded, fitness fans this Christmas. The Nuasan Gift Box contains Active Body Wash, 100% biodegradable Wipes and a luxury microfiber sports towel.

Irish, ethical and practical! What more could he want?

Thalgo ‘Men Christmas Cracker’ (RRP €19.90)

This festive surprise gift adds double the fun with its celebratory design.

These crackers include Thalgo’s Regenerating Cream with its high-performance formula that works to reinforce and re-firm the skin in order to preserve its youthful appearance over time. Anti-Fatigue Eyes Serum, the fresh gel helps stimulate surface micro-circulation in the eye contour area. It contains a powerful botanical active ingredient to combat the appearance of unsightly under-eye puffiness and reduce the look of dark circles and fine lines. After Shave Balm, the fresh and fluid alcohol-free formula is instantly absorbed, the soothing and repairing active ingredients effectively ease away feelings of discomfort caused by shaving. The skin feels supple and comfortable again. And Wake-Up Shower Gel, this fresh-feeling all-over shampoo instantly cleanses and purifies your skin and hair. Its effective, non-aggressive foaming system respects the hair fibre and the skin’s physiological balance. It is the ideal partner for use when travelling or after exercising.

Polished London ‘Polished London Christmas Gift Set’ (RRP €65.00)

Polished London have released a selection of their best-selling products in a Limited-Edition gift set, sure to be the go-to present under the tree for everyone in the family this festive season.

Be it for your brother, dad or your significant other, the latest offering from Polished London promises to keep your teeth healthy and glistening this Christmas, and as white as a fresh layer of sparkling snow. Featuring a variety of the brands favourite products including; a Bamboo Toothbrush, Teeth Whitening Strips, Teeth Whitening Powder and Toothpaste Tablets

Ellie Professional ‘Men’s Gift Set’ (RRP €24.99)

A reputable force in the Hair Industry, seven-time winner of the Irish Barber of the Year award and proprietor of the first barbershop brand to win the L’Oreal Colour Trophy Men’s Image Award, John Keegan, is well sought after for not only his multi award-winning techniques for both styling and colour, but also for his educational talents, having built up the skills of many well-known stylists over the years, many of whom have gone on to forge their own award-winning careers. Now John is putting his worldly knowledge of haircare and styling products in the hands of his own customers, and further afar, with his own Male Grooming Range – Ellie Professional.

Named after his Mother, Ellie Professional is stocked in Barbershops and Salons across the world, including in California, Russia and Australia. The range focuses on what John feels are the essential products every man should have on hand, with this gift set containing Ellie deluxe pomade, Ellie men’s classic shampoo which has ultra-rich formulation providing high levels of hydration to the hair and scalp and Ellie men’s classic conditioner that gently nourishes moisturises and protects, leaving hair soft and hydrated

Boots Joules’ ‘Men’s Weekend Bag with Toiletries Gift Set’ (RRP €29.00)

Discover notes of invigorating bergamot and grapefruit, alongside energising spearmint in this versatile gift set from Boots this Christmas.

Searching for a gift that he'll get plenty of use out of? This weekend bag is just the ticket! Well, we've called it a weekend bag but it's so versatile he could use it for work, the gym and more. It has a roll top design, a buckle fastening in faux leather and a shoulder strap – stylish and practical, what could be better than that? Inside he'll be pleased to find a full range of body care products that will invigorate his morning shower or give him a much-needed pick-me-up after a long day.

This gift set contains Hair & Body Wash, Face & Body Moisturiser, Face Wash, Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On and Joules Sock (size 7-12) all in one stylish Weekend Bag

The Body Shop ‘White Musk For Men Fragrance Kit’ (RRP €35.00)

Smell seriously good this Christmas with White Musk for Men Fragrance Kit.

Lather up with the hair and body wash as it cleanses hair and skin, leaving you feeling refreshed, cleansed and subtly scented. Layer up the fragrance with a couple of spritzes of the eau de toilette and roll on the antiperspirant to stay feeling fresh and dry all day.

Notes of lavender, geranium, musk and sandalwood make this the perfect Christmas gift for lovers of aromatic, woody fragrances.

Vichy Homme ‘Men’s Shower Kit’ (RRP €18.50)

Vichy Homme’s immediate efficacy and optimal tolerance means the range is ideal for sensitive skin. Vichy Homme is rich in soothing Vichy Thermal Spa Water. It is hypoallergenic, paraben free and alcohol-free. Following repeated use, skin is less reactive after each shave. Skin suffers less irritation, less redness and is left increasingly soothed and comforted.

The gift of a smooth shave can never be understated, and he’ll appreciate the little bit of self-care you have introduced into his life for Christmas.

Holos Woodlands for him Gift Set (RRP €79.00)

This vegan friendly, natural set contains Woodlands Face wash, Woodlands Face Cream and Woodlands Beard & Facial Oil.

This holistic set is one for your eco-friendly beau – self care and eco-consciousness can go hand in hand.

Nivea ‘On the Go Wash Kit’ (RRP €16.00)

Perfect for the travel savvy man, this kit comes in a handy wash bag and is packed with Nivea Men cleansing favourites, including Nivea Men Protect and Care Shower Gel, Nivea Men Protect and Care Roll On Deodorant, Nivea Men Crème and NIVEA Original Lip Balm.

HANZ DE FUKO ‘Matte Styling Kit’ (RRP €59.00)

Hanz de Fuko Matte Styling Kit includes: Dry Shampoo, Quicksand hair clay and a Sponge Wax.

These products add lift and texture or to dull or damp hair to achieve gravity defying volume. The Sponge Wax helps to achieve textured, “bed-head” hairstyles, or apply to damp hair for classic smooth looks in minutes. Good hair is always a good accessory.