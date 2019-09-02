No more beans on toast: Leon’s student offer is too good to miss

LEON Ireland, the Naturally Fast Food brand, who recently opened their doors in Dublin’s Temple Bar, have announced their new back to college student offer, available for the month of September.

Students will be able to get some well-balanced brain food for just €5. This deal will offer students any main dish, any side, and a drink… bargain. Aside from this excellent value offer, students can avail of a 15 percent discount at LEON all year round. LEON knows students will be ‘too shook to cook’, so they will do it for them.

College doesn’t have to be all about cheesy pasta, instant noodles and beans on toast. This cost saver deal offers meals like LEON’s 100 percent beef Moroccan Meatballs, the spicy Korean Chicken Burger or their famous Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets. On top of one of these wholesome main dishes, students can choose from sides such as LEON’s Fresh Slaw, the Crushed Pea Salad or their iconic Baked Fries.

Students can watch out for ‘LEON’ around the streets of Dublin’s city centre during freshers’ week. They will be handing out ‘LEON’s College Survival Guide’, including details on exclusive LEON offers, a map to LEON, Temple Bar, and some helpful tips to get through the first month of college.

‘D’Mammy’ of LEON Ireland and Head of Operations, Donna Doyle, said “College is the best years of your life you get a taster for the big bad world and gain some independence, but we don’t expect you to have all the ‘adulting’ categories ticked off just yet! We know it’s hard to come from Mammy’s home cooking to food that is mainly beige. LEON can definitely help students have a well-balanced meal without breaking the bank and having to do the washing up, just make sure you don't think about bring me your dirty washing as I definitely won't be helping with that!”

LEON Temple Bar is located at 17 Crown Alley, Temple Bar, Dublin 2.