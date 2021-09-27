NIP + FAB, the innovative and results driven beauty brand is here

Having trouble finding quality, yet affordable skincare products that effectively tackle your problem areas? Well, look no further because NIP + FAB, the innovative and results driven beauty brand has just landed in some of Ireland’s most loved independent pharmacies both online and instore! Renowned for their use of cutting-edge ingredients, NIP + FAB’s industry-leading products provide targeted fixes to smooth, firm, hydrate and tighten the skin.

Whether your skin is dry, oily, blemish-prone, dull or a combination of these factors, NIP + FAB’s ingredient-centric products are tailored just for you, providing you with all you need for that inevitable Glow up. Want to learn more about the 5 outstanding NIP + FAB ranges and how each range works?

NIP + FAB VITAMIN C FIX RANGE

Infused with highly concentrated ingredients that retexturize and revitalise the skin, the Vitamin C Fix range will help reveal a smoother, brighter and more luminous complexion. Hero products in the range include the NIP + FAB Vitamin C Fix Brightening Pads, €17.95 which help to even skin tone and give it a radiant and energised glow. The NIP + FAB Vitamin C Fix Serum, €22.95 is another cult favourite with its powerhouse of antioxidants to protect skin against environmental damage and decrease fine lines and wrinkles

NIP + FAB GLYCOLIC FIX ORIGINAL RANGE

The Glycolic range deeply exfoliates the skin to boost radiance and refine texture. Suitable for sensitive skin it can be used 2-3 times a week. NIP + FAB Glycolic Cleansing Fix, €13.95 is a foaming facial cleanser infused with glycolic acid and cleansing olive oil to deep cleanse and rid the skin of all traces of grime and make-up, whilst giving the skin a refreshing boost for clearer and more radiant skin. The NIP + FAB Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, €18.95 are soaked in exfoliating glycolic acid (2.8%) which work to retexturize and resurface the skin whilst witch hazel helps to tone.

NIP + FAB GLYCOLIC FIX EXTREME RANGE

A more potent version of the bestselling Glycolic Fix Original range, this night-time skincare range deeply exfoliates the skin for your smoothest, most even and glowing complexion ever. For a deep cleanse that unclog pores, the NIP + FAB Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow Extreme, €25.95 gives skin a more refined surface. Combined with hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, it maintains skin hydration for smoother, brighter-looking skin.

NIP + FAB SALICYLIC FIX RANGE

For maskne sufferers, the NIP + FAB Salicylic Fix range aka your new confidant and BFF. is a must. Congested pores? Blemish-prone skin? No problem! Salicylic acid is the go-to ingredient for dermatologists and skincare experts for unblocking pores, reducing the appearance of blemishes and controlling skin’s oil production, all without drying out the skin. The NIP + FAB Salicylic Fix Gel Cleanser, €11.95 uses salicylic acid to gently cleanse and purify the skin. Combined with allantoin to provide a moisture barrier and lock in hydration. Use at night and wake up to a bright and refreshed complexion. Formulated to reduce breakouts the NIP + FAB Salicylic Fix Night Pads, €17.95 with potent salicylic acid contain a protective complex to support the healing process of active breakouts, speeding up recovery time.

NIP + FAB RETINOL FIX RANGE

Developed with potent time-released retinol and blended with a range of potent ingredients, the Retinol Fix range supports the stimulation of fresh skin cells and will help to reveal refreshed and renewed skin. Packed with the powerhouse anti-ageing ingredient retinol to reduce the visible signs of ageing, the NIP + FAB Retinol Fix Over-Night Cream, €34.95 is an intensive overnight treatment that works to fade the appearance of pigmentation and age spots whilst peptides work to support the production of collagen. For a quick fix, the NIP + FAB Retinol Fix Sheet Mask, €8.95 infused with a blend of retinoid and antioxidants, works to unclog and tighten pores while moisturising the skin.

Available now in CH Tralee, Meagher’s Pharmacy, McSharrys, Millies.ie and a host of independent pharmacies nationwide. For more information about NIP + FAB, visit their website via www.nipandfab.com.