Nina Carberry replaces Derval O’Rourke on Ireland’s Fittest Family

Ireland’s Fittest Family is getting a bit of a shake-up this year, as Derval O’Rourke previously announced that she’s stepping away from her coaching role.

This morning, RTÉ revealed who exactly will be Derval’s replacement and we couldn’t be more delighted with their decision!

Up for the challenge this year of taking on Ireland’s Fittest Family is legendary jockey and Dancing With The Stars winner Nina Carberry. Nina is set to join Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and Donncha O’Callaghan on the coaching panel on Ireland’s Fittest Family which is set to return to the screens for an incredible tenth season.

Mairéad Ronan is also set to return to present the greatest fitness test on television.

Commenting on taking on this new role, Nina said: “Ireland’s Fittest Family has always been a hit in our house, so it makes it extra special to be joining the lineup of coaches. I’ve big shoes to fill as I’ve always been a fan of Derval’s but of course, I’m in it to win so Donncha, Anna and Davy, step aside I’m ready to take you all on! If you are the family for me, please apply now.”

Last week, former sprint hurdles athlete Derval O'Rourke announced the surprising news that she was leaving Ireland's Fittest Family, after being involved with the series since the second season aired in 2014. "I've made the decision NOT to return as one of the coaches on Irelands Fittest Family. It was a very hard decision to make, it kinda felt like I was breaking up our gang," Derval wrote in her Instagram announcement.

"I know how loved the show is & I have loved being part of it but the reality is that there is only so much time & I need to prioritise it – between my kids, my business which is embarking on a really exciting phase, being a part of the RTE TV athletics coverage & all the other balls I seem to juggle every summer something had to give," she explained.

If you think you and your family have got what it takes to go all the way, win the €15,000 and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family, then now’s your chance as applications are open! To take part in this year’s upcoming series, all you need to do is fill out an application form here.

As always, teams must have at least one member of both genders taking part and must comprise immediate family members only. The minimum age requirement is 14-years-old by July 1, 2022, as filming will take place throughout July, August and September.