Nike launch maternity mannequins to showcase new maternity line

The popular activewear brand, Nike have introduced some unique mannequins into their London flagship store, in order to show off their very first maternity collection.

Nike have proudly displayed their new maternity line on a heavily pregnant mannequin, baby-bump and all, in their Oxford Circus-based store along with their other inclusive plus-sized and disability mannequins. Nike have said that their aim is to “make sport accessible for all women.”

Emphasising this statement, the sports brand have put together a 4-piece maternity collection, called Nike (M), perfect for “all stages of pregnancy and beyond”.

The new range which is available from nike.com as well as select stores, consists of the Nike (M) Pullover, the Nike (M) Swoosh Bra, the Nike (M) Tank and Nike One (M) Tight (leggings). All items are designed to adapt as your body changes during and after pregnancy.

Excited and proud to launch this brand new collection, Nike explained, “Pregnancy is the ultimate endurance test. A marathon measured in months, not miles. Some days you feel powerful. Other days, you don't. But you keep going, because you're a mother. And mothers are the toughest athletes there are.”

“Nike (M) is designed to support you on the ultra, ultramarathon we call motherhood. You are stronger than ever. And we're with you every step of the way.”

“We spent three years obsessing over every detail to create this four-piece collection. Designed for mothers, by mothers, it puts comfort, support and functionality first-without compromising on style. Every piece grows with you, adapting as your body changes-so your pre-pregnancy size will see you from first bump to baby and beyond,” Nike confirmed.